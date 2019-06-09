Hundreds arrested as Kazakhs elect first new leader in decades

ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Police in Kazakhstan arrested hundreds of opposition protesters Sunday as the country voted to elect its first new president in 30 years following the departure of historic leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

His hand-picked successor Kassym Jomart-Tokayev is a shoo-in to win the vote contested by six other candidates. But the day was marked by the biggest protests the Central Asian country has seen in three years, as demonstrators urged a “boycott” of what they see as fixed polls.

The build-up to the vote was marked by an intensifying crackdown on the opposition with courts sentencing protesters to short stays in jail and police raiding activists´ homes. The interior ministry said shortly after polls closed that around 500 people had been arrested, with deputy minister Marat Kozhayev blaming “radical elements” for holding “unsanctioned” rallies. AFP correspondents witnessed hundreds of arrests in the largest city Almaty and capital Nur-Sultan. Two AFP journalists were among those detained in the Almaty, where police broke up a protest involving several hundred people. Protesters shouted “shame, shame, shame!” and said “police come to the side of the people” before officers moved in on the crowd. One AFP correspondent was taken to a police station before being released while another had video equipment confiscated by officers. Journalists for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and an independent local news site were also arrested, as was a representative of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee rights NGO. They were all later released. Dimash Alzhanov, a noted civic activist and political analyst, was arrested and was still being held on Sunday evening. Four years ago Nazarbayev scored nearly 98 percent of a virtually uncontested vote where the official turnout was 95 percent.

No Kazakh vote has ever been recognised as fully democratic by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which sent more than 300 observers to monitor this election. Career diplomat and interim president Tokayev, 66, is running for the ruling party with backing from authoritarian Nazarbayev, who stepped down from the presidency in March.