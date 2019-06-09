Russian investigative journalist on drugs charges gets house arrest

MOSCOW: A Russian investigative journalist facing what supporters call trumped up drugs charges was ordered to be held under house arrest Saturday after appearing before a judge in Moscow. Hundreds of people gathered outside cheered in support of Ivan Golunov, 36, in a case that has drawn international concern. Many of his supporters had feared that he would continue to be held in custody. “All this, it’s like a movie. I would never have believed that I would be present at my own funeral,” Golunov said as he arrived in the courtroom. The Moscow-based reporter for the Meduza independent news site has been charged with attempted dealing of a “large amount” of designer drug mephedrone and cocaine. He had tears in his eyes as the judge told him he would remain under house arrest for two months. Supporters and his defence team said before the hearing he had received death threats and suggested the drugs were planted to punish him for his reporting. “We have reasons to believe that Golunov is being persecuted for his journalistic work,” Meduza said in a statement.