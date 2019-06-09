Estwick encourages WI quicks to ‘find their own identity’

SOUTHAMPTON: West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick wants the current generation of Caribbean fast bowlers to carve out their own place in cricket history rather than just be compared to past greats.

West Indies’ pace attack of Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite have already made their presence felt at the World Cup, sparking memories of years gone by.

When West Indies won the first two World Cups, in 1975 and 1979, they did so with some of the best fast bowlers cricket has known in Andy Roberts, Michael Holding and Joel Garner. “We can’t keep looking back,” Estwick told reporters at Southampton on Sunday, ahead of their match against South Africa on Monday (today). “We’ve got to respect the past but this group of bowlers know they’ve got to find their own identity,” he added.

They are doing a good job of that this World Cup, with the West Indies’ quicks routing Pakistan for 105 on the way to an opening win before reducing Australia to 38 for four, only for the world champions to recover to 288 and a narrow win.