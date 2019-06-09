Four killed in Jalalpur Pirwala firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: Four people were killed after a firing incident at Jalalpur Pirwala on Sunday. An accused entered a house and opened fire at the family members. As a result, Rafique, Asif and Naeem Bibi were killed on the spot. Later, the alleged killer also committed suicide. Five people were also injured in the incident, including a child. Rescue 1122 staff shifted the deceased and the injured to the Nishtar Hospital. Sources said that injured and the deceased all belong to a same family. The police have started investigation.
MULTAN: Four people were killed after a firing incident at Jalalpur Pirwala on Sunday. An accused entered a house and opened fire at the family members. As a result, Rafique, Asif and Naeem Bibi were killed on the spot. Later, the alleged killer also committed suicide. Five people were also injured in the incident, including a child. Rescue 1122 staff shifted the deceased and the injured to the Nishtar Hospital. Sources said that injured and the deceased all belong to a same family. The police have started investigation.