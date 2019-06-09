Four killed in Jalalpur Pirwala firing

MULTAN: Four people were killed after a firing incident at Jalalpur Pirwala on Sunday. An accused entered a house and opened fire at the family members. As a result, Rafique, Asif and Naeem Bibi were killed on the spot. Later, the alleged killer also committed suicide. Five people were also injured in the incident, including a child. Rescue 1122 staff shifted the deceased and the injured to the Nishtar Hospital. Sources said that injured and the deceased all belong to a same family. The police have started investigation.