Mon Jun 10, 2019
Bureau report
June 10, 2019

Attack on PPP lawmaker’s house condemned

Peshawar

Bureau report
June 10, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, has condemned the terrorist attack on the house of the party’s MPA in Upper Dir district Bacha Saleh and urged the government to arrest the culprits.

In a statement on Sunday, PPP provincial general secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi said that attacks on citizens were on the rise with each passing day but the government was not taking any action.

The PPP leader said that instead of performing the duty, the rulers were busy in criticising the opposition leaders.

They said the PPP stood by its MPA, asking the government to arrest the attackers or else they would stage protests inside and outside the provincial assembly.

