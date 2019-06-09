Illegal gas connections removed, several arrested in operation

PESHAWAR: Several illegal gas connections of industrial, commercial and privately housing societies have been disconnected during the recent operation by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The Federal Investigation Agency and administrations in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accompanied the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited teams, said a press release.

“The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited cut off illegal gas connections of one plaster factory and three commercial gas connections of hotels and power generation units in Karak,” it said, adding, First Information Report (FIR) have been lodged against owners of these units and Nasir Khan, Khurshid Khattak and Ashfaq Khan have been arrested.

Also, 14 illegal gas pipeline networks of various diameter had been removed from gas supply lines in Karak and Kohat. It added that raids have also been conducted in various areas of Peshawar, including Pakha Ghulam Sarband, Mathra, Surezai, Tehkal, Regi, Sufaid Dheri, Badaber, Achar and Bahadar Killay, Marozai, Ahmadkhel, Chagharmatti and localities falling on Charsadda Road.

During these raids, 1150 feet illegal gas pipeline network, 77 illegal gas connections and 29 tampered meters were disconnected.

The gas supply to an illegal and privately developed housing society was disconnected on Charsadda Road and owner of the society arrested by the Khazana Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency teams disconnected illegal commercial gas connections of two hotels and eight illegal private hostels.

A total of 14 applications were submitted to police for lodging First Information Reports against the gas pilferers.