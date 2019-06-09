Ex-cop held for molesting boy

MANSEHRA: The police arrested an ex-constable for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a boy in the urban union council of Lohar Banda, a police official said on Sunday.

“We have arrested an ex-policeman, who had kidnapped a teenager and sexually assaulted him repeatedly,” Zaibullah Khan, the district police officer told reporters.

Raja Iftikhar, who was dismissed from the police service for smuggling narcotics some almost four years ago, had allegedly taken the boy to Siran valley for swimming and kidnapped him.

The suspects kept the victim in confinement for three days and allegedly sexually assaulted him during captivity.

“We have arrested the suspect on the complaint of the father of the victim and are investigating the case,” said district police officer.

He said nobody was above the law and if more complaints were received against the suspect, he would also be charged under specific cases.