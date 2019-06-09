close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Ex-minister says PTI govt victimising opp leaders thru NAB

Peshawar

June 10, 2019

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former federal minister Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Sunday said that the government was harassing the opposition leaders through National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Since the independence of Pakistan, it is the worst government of country’s history,” he told reporters at the Mardan Press Club. He criticised the federal government and said the country was facing multiple crises due to the wrong decisions and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet. A former deputy speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ikramullah Shahid, former president District Bar Association Iqbal Hoti advocate and other party office-bearers and leaders were also present. Khwaja Hoti said that Imran Khan wanted to become a dictator. He added that instead of accepting their mistakes, Imran Khan and his cabinet ministers were blaming the previous rulers.

