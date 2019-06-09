PPP leader says protest campaign against govt soon

PESHAWAR: A former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA-21, Mardan, Syed Abid Ali Shah on Sunday said his party would launch a protest campaign against growing price-hike, inflation and double-standards of the ‘selected’ rulers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to reporters after a party meeting, he said the PTI rulers had forced the opposition parties to come out on roads within nine months.

“Selected Prime Minister Imran Khan would face the wrath of the masses, who are living below the poverty line,” he warned. The PPP leader said the opposition parties were finalising arrangements for their separate and joint protest meetings.

“Whoever wants justice, his voice is silenced like Supreme Court Judge Qazi Faez Isa, against whom a reference was sent to Supreme Judicial Council based on malafide intentions,” he added.

The PPP leader dispelled the impression that some corrupt leaders were making hue and cry to avoid corruption cases, saying all those against whom corruption cases had been framed were facing the courts.

However, he said, the government would not be allowed to harass his party leaders and activists through fake cases.

“We want supremacy of the Constitution to protect democracy and democratic institutions. In the present era of social media, even a child is aware of the rapidly changing situation,” he added.

Criticising the PTI government for getting loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after an unnecessary delay, he said the “immature” rulers should have taken a serious approach towards national issues and taken decisions with wisdom.

“The enemies of Islam have already launched fifth generation war to weaken Pakistan but our party will foil designs of the enemies and the country’s economy and federation would be strengthened,” he added.

The PPP leader said the government should take the opposition into confidence to overcome problems.