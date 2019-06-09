Body found

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead in the South Cantt police area on Sunday. Passersby spotted his body at Nadarabad and informed police. The man was an addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body was removed to morgue.

Road accidents: At least seven people were killed and 1,235 injured in different road accidents across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 1,052 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. As many 738 injured victims were removed to hospitals and 497 were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.