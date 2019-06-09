close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

Body found

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead in the South Cantt police area on Sunday. Passersby spotted his body at Nadarabad and informed police. The man was an addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body was removed to morgue.

Road accidents: At least seven people were killed and 1,235 injured in different road accidents across Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 1,052 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. As many 738 injured victims were removed to hospitals and 497 were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore