196 held for kite flying last month

LAHORE : Lahore police registered 166 cases and arrested 196 persons on charges of kite flying during the last month. City Division police arrested 19 persons. Cantt division rounded up 93 persons. Civil Lines Division police nabbed 26 persons, Sadr Division police apprehended seven persons and Iqbal Town and Model Town divisions police arrested eight and 43 persons, respectively.