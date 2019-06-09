Shahbaz played politics in London: Gill

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif was busy doing politics and hatching conspiracies during his stay in London, said Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson for the Punjab government.

He said in a statement that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led provincial government will set up such exceptional hospitals in Naya Pakistan so that rulers like the Opposition leader in the National Assembly will not have to go abroad for treatment. Gill, slamming the Sharif family, said they could not set up a single hospital where they can get treatment. He said it would have been better had Shahbaz Sharif brought with him his absconding son, son-in-law, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. The spokesperson said the PML-N leader’s statements show as if he had returned after winning a world cup and not getting treatment.