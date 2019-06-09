No improvement in makeshift, open markets

LAHORE :No change in makeshift and open markets have come even after the holy month of Ramzan as open overcharging continued across the City with escalating prices in the absence of any price control mechanism.

It seems the PTI government is least concerned with the basic public issues as no government representative was seen in any of the makeshift markets in the City.

Earlier only former adviser to chief minister on prices and convener of Chief Minister’s Price Control Committee Chaudhry Akram used to visits these markets but he was removed from the portfolio. Though, his visits did not significantly improve the situation at the markets, he was doing efforts to some extent to improve the situation there.

Now the public is at the mercy of the sellers while the government authorities issue faulty rate lists and give a free hand to the sellers to overcharge. The incumbent government is following in its predecessors’ footsteps instead of introducing a good mechanism to fix prices.

Open violation of price list was observed across the city both in makeshift and open markets. In the Sunday bazaars this week official price of onion was fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per kg but it was sold at Rs 50 per kg. It the open market it was sold at Rs 60 to Rs70 per kg.

The price of potato, soft layered, was increased by Rs 2per kg and fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg. The rate of potato, hard layered, was fixed at Rs16 to Rs17 per kg and stored variety at Rs15 to Rs16 per kg but it was was sold at Rs40 per kg. Potato, sugar-free, rate was fixed at Rs18 to Rs19 per kg. The price of tomato was fixed at Rs18 to Rs20 per kg. The price of lemon was fixed at Rs126 to Rs132 per kg but sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Garlic, local, rate was fixed at Rs88 to Rs92 per kg but sold at Rs 240 per kg. Garlic, Hernaiy, rate was fixed at Rs141 to Rs148 per kg but sold at Rs 200 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs184 to Rs192 per kg but not sold there. Garlic, Thai, rate was fixed at Rs155 to Rs162 per kg but sold at Rs 300 per kg. Brinjal rate was fixed at Rs19 to Rs21 per kg but sold at Rs30 per kg.

Cucumber, farm, rate was fixed at Rs21 to Rs23 per kg but sold at Rs40 per kg. Cucumber, local, rate was fixed Rs27 to Rs29 per kg but sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Bitter gourd, local, rate was fixed at Rs19 to Rs21 per kg but sold at Rs20 per kg. Spinach rate was fixed at Rs12 to Rs14 kg but sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Zucchini, long, rate was raised by Rs4 per kg and fixed at Rs19 to Rs21 per kg but sold at Rs40 per kg. Zucchini, farm, price was fixed at Rs18 per kg but not sold there. Its local variety rate was fixed at Rs24 to Rs26 per kg but sold at Rs40 per kg. Cauliflower rate was fixed at Rs34 to Rs36 per kg but sold at Rs70 per kg. Cabbage rate was fixed at Rs73 to Rs77 per kg but sold at Rs100 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was fixed at Rs14 to Rs16 per kg but sold at Rs 30 per kg. Green chili price was fixed at Rs34 to Rs36 per kg but sold Rs60 to Rs80 per kg. Capsicum rate was raised by Rs19 per kg and fixed at Rs73 to Rs77 per kg but sold at Rs100 per kg. Carrot rate was fixed at Rs24 per kg but sold at Rs 50 per kg. Coriander rate was fixed at Rs35 per kg but sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans rate were fixed at Rs 51 per kg but sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Luffa price was fixed at Rs26 per kg but sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Lady finger rate was fixed Rs24 to Rs26 per kg, but was not sold there on wrong price issue.

Mangoes, unripe, rate was fixed at Rs26 per kg but sold at Rs60 per kg. The prices of different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs78 to Rs162 per kg but it was not sold in makeshift markets. The price of Banana, A-category, was fixed at Rs 88 to Rs92 per dozen and B-category at Rs64 to Rs67 per dozen but mixed variety was sold at Rs 90 per dozen.

Papaya rate was fixed at Rs88 to Rs92 per kg but was not sold there. Date rate was fixed at Rs107 to Rs162 per kg but sold at Rs300 per kg. Melon price was fixed at Rs26 to Rs31 per kg but sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg.

Watermelon rate was fixed at Rs19 to Rs21 per kg but sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg. Lokat rate was fixed at Rs88 to Rs92 per kg but it was not sold there. Phalsa rate was fixed at Rs107 to Rs112 per kg but sold at Rs120 per kg.

The rates of different varieties of mangoes were fixed at Rs54 to Rs132 per kg but sold at Rs 120 to 160 per kg. Peach, A-category, rate was fixed at Rs117 to Rs122 per kg, and B-category at Rs83 to Rs87 per kg while mixed quality peach was sold at Rs120 per kg. Apricot, white, rate was fixed at Rs155 to Rs172 per kg and apricot, yellow, at Rs126 to Rs132 per kg but sold at Rs180 per kg. Plump rate was fixed at Rs165 to Rs172 per kg but sold at Rs200 per kg. Litchi rate was fixed at Rs272 per kg but sold at Rs 300 to Rs350 per kg.