Huge HK protest held against China’s extradition law

HONG KONG: Hong Kong witnessed its largest street protest in at least 15 years on Sunday as crowds massed against plans to allow extraditions to China, a proposal that has sparked a major backlash against the city’s pro-Beijing leadership.

At least 150,000 people marched in blazing summer heat through the cramped streets of the financial hub’s main island in a noisy, colourful demonstration calling on the government to scrap its planned extradition law.

The city’s pro-Beijing leaders are pushing a bill through the legislature that would allow extraditions to any jurisdiction with which it does not already have a treaty -- including mainland China for the first time.

Police told AFP at least 153,000 had started the march, but they had yet to calculate the crowd’s peak figure with new people still joining hours after it began.

Historically the police give much lower figures than organisers, but even this preliminary estimate would make it the largest street protest since 2003. Dense crowds chanting “Scrap the evil law!” and “Oppose China extradition!” stretched for miles. Coffee shop owner Marco Ng said he was closing his store to join the march.