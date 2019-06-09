close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
AFP
June 10, 2019

France come unstuck away to Turkey in qualifying

Sports

KONYA, Turkey: World champions France slumped to a 2-0 loss to Turkey in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday amid a red-hot atmosphere in Konya.

Kaan Ayhan headed Turkey ahead on the half-hour mark and Cengiz Under fired in a second before half-time to give the hosts a first ever win over France. Didier Deschamps fielded nine of the players that started last year’s World Cup final but France struggled to create chances, while Hugo Lloris denied Turkey on a number of occasions.

“That was a slap in the face for us and there’s not a lot I can say,” Deschamps told TF1. Victory pushed Turkey three points clear of France at the top of Group H after Senol Gunes’ side won for the third time in as many outings. They continue their qualifying campaign away to Iceland on Tuesday while France will expect to rebound on their trip to minnows Andorra.

