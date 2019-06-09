Lee6 holds onto lead at Shoprite Classic

NEW YORK: Newly crowned US Women’s Open champion Lee6 Jeong-eun blasted a two-under 69 Saturday to maintain the lead at the ShopRite Classic heading into the final round.

Lee has a two round 10-under 132 total for a one-shot lead over Mariah Stackhouse, who shot a 67 at the Seaview Golf Club in Galloway, New Jersey. The trio of No 4-ranked Lexi Thompson (70), Ally McDonald (67) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen (68) are tied for third place at eight under.

Lee is seeking to become the fifth player in Tour history to win the Open and follow it up with a tournament title the next week. “I wanted to finish strong, and I did, so I’m pretty satisfied with it,” said Lee, who started calling herself Lee6 Jeong-eun when she became the sixth player of that name on the Korean LPGA tour.

She has embraced the designation as her lucky charm, even writing the number in bold red ink on her golf ball. “I am so glad that a lot of Korean fans are here supporting me and cheering for me.

“My goal is to have a good round, have a good time with everyone. I know I’m going to be a little bit nervous, but I’m going to do well tomorrow.”