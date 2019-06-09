Aussies hail new clay queen Barty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australia hailed “bloody legend” Ashleigh Barty on Sunday after she ended the country’s 46-year wait for a French Open singles title with a crushing victory in Paris.
Some of the nation’s top sportspeople took to social media to congratulate the 23-year-old in the wake of her 6-1, 6-3 whipping of Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova which propelled her to number two in the world.
“YES YOU DID! Congrats @ashbar96,” tweeted Australian superstar footballer Sam Kerr as the Matildas prepared to open their World Cup campaign in France later Sunday. Wallabies veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper, who has been tweeting his support for Barty throughout the tournament, also offered congratulations.
“YESSSSSSS!!!!! Allez Barty! You bloody legend. Congratulations @ashbar96,” he said. Barty joined Australian legends Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Lesley Bowrey on the Roland Garros honour roll. Her achievement also made her the first Aussie woman to win a Grand Slam since Samantha Stosur at the US Open in 2011. Stosur took to Instagram to hail her Fed Cup teammate. “Massive CONGRATULATIONS to @ashbar96 on your incredible win today!” she said.
