NFC and debt

It has been reported in the press that 57 percent of Pakistan's GDP goes to the four provinces. It is suggested that the federal government should ask the provinces to share the debt proportionately to their NFC award. It is also suggested that if the provinces hesitate in contributing their share towards debt reduction the NFC award should be proportionately reduced by the central government arbitrarily and let the provincial governments run their provinces independently under the 18 Amendment.

This way the central government will be able to reduce the financial burden on the public and will be in a position to clear the debt amicably.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad