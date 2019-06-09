close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 10, 2019

NFC and debt

Newspost

 
June 10, 2019

It has been reported in the press that 57 percent of Pakistan's GDP goes to the four provinces. It is suggested that the federal government should ask the provinces to share the debt proportionately to their NFC award. It is also suggested that if the provinces hesitate in contributing their share towards debt reduction the NFC award should be proportionately reduced by the central government arbitrarily and let the provincial governments run their provinces independently under the 18 Amendment.

This way the central government will be able to reduce the financial burden on the public and will be in a position to clear the debt amicably.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost