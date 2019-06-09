close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

The economy matters

Newspost

 
June 10, 2019

After feeding the impoverished public for two decades with its non-stop mantra of accountability, Ehtisab, anti-corruption, austerity, good-governance, change, 'Naya' Pakistan etc to win the elections, the PTI must have realised now that these catchy slogans are not enough to feed empty stomachs and reduce poverty to turn the country into a welfare state like Madina.

The PTI should have realized by now that what matters at the end of the day, even if you can conquer the whole world, is like the way the Democrats mocked George Bush Sr during the US elections by saying "it's the economy stupid". The downfall of some of the biggest empires in history like Roman, Ottoman, Mughal etc came primarily due to economic reasons.

Fuad Enver

Islamabad

