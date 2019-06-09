close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 10, 2019

Time to win

Newspost

 
June 10, 2019

During the past few months a number of soldiers and officers have embraced martyrdom. Despite the hectic and valiant efforts of the security forces to comb terrorists out of Waziristan and other areas, little skirmishes are heard which sometimes take many precious lives, denting the peace efforts in the area and causing severe loss to the bereaved families.

It is the duty of the civil society and influential people in these areas to join hands with the security forces. We can win this war only with the golden principle of our great Quaid – Unity, Faith & Discipline.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost