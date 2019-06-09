close
June 10, 2019

Going green

Newspost

 
The government of Philippines has made it mandatory for graduates to grow at least 10 plants before collecting their degrees . This is an inspiring move and will surely help the cause of the environment.

I would like to request the authorities to kindly make a similar policy here in Pakistan so as to make this country greener and healthier. Such a policy will lead to may positive results besides making our land beautiful. It can also help us protect ourselves from heat strokes and solar radiation as well as prevent several diseases.

Baakh Zahoor

Larkana

