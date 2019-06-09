South Punjab’s hill station Fort Munro lacks infrastructure

MULTAN: The South Punjab’s hill station Fort Munro can be a game changer for local people if basic infrastructure and facilities are improved at the site. The Fort Munro is one of most popular tourist spots in the region. The popular hill station is 6,500 feet above sea level and is located 85km away from Dera Ghazi Khan. It takes two hours and 30 minutes to reach the site. The tourist spot is lacking facilities like hotels, residences, hospitals and some others, said social figure and tourist Muhammad Mumtaz Baig.