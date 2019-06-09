close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 10, 2019

South Punjab’s hill station Fort Munro lacks infrastructure

National

 
June 10, 2019

MULTAN: The South Punjab’s hill station Fort Munro can be a game changer for local people if basic infrastructure and facilities are improved at the site. The Fort Munro is one of most popular tourist spots in the region. The popular hill station is 6,500 feet above sea level and is located 85km away from Dera Ghazi Khan. It takes two hours and 30 minutes to reach the site. The tourist spot is lacking facilities like hotels, residences, hospitals and some others, said social figure and tourist Muhammad Mumtaz Baig.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan