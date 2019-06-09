close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

Iftikhar Baig visits Dar-us-Sukon on Eid

June 10, 2019

KARACHI: Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, senior vice-president Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry visited Dar-us-Sukon on Eid with his family and spent time with disable children.

During the visit his daughters also distributed gifts among the children at Dar-us-Sukun, a home for the special children. He appreciated the families, who are visiting Dar-us-Sukon with their children to share Eid happiness with one of the neglected segments of the society.

Dr Baig also appreciated the dedication of management of Dar-us-Sukon to provide healthy atmosphere to the children. It is to mention here that Dr Baig and his family are regularly visiting such centers on Eid days for the last 12 years to share happiness among the deprived people.

