Five killed in road accidents

SUKKUR: As many as five people were killed in two different road accidents on Sunday. Reports said in a collision between a car and a truck at Kot Ghulam Muhammad Road in Mirwah Gorchani, three people identified as Dileep Malhi, Khairaj Malhi and their guest Raju Mall, hailing from India, were killed while Kanho and Kanwar were injured. In another accident near the grid station in Tando Adam, two brothers identified as Aftab Khoso and Altaf Khoso were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw, while seven others were injured.