Bolan Express on track after derailment

SUKKUR: Bolan Express, a Karachi-to-Quetta bound rail service, is back on track after a minor derailment near the Kotri Junction on Sunday. Reports said the train services were halted for at least half an hour while no casualties were reported in the incident. According to the railway authorities, the track is operational for trains, while trains are now operating according to the schedule.