Mon Jun 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

Girl arrested for murdering stepbrother

National

June 10, 2019

SUKKUR: A girl confessed to the murder of her stepbrother accusing him to have sexually harassed her multiple times. The Dokri Police have arrested the girl Tania Khokhar for the murder of Seaed Ahmed Khokhar, her stepbrother, and shifted her to the women police station, Larkana. The police said the alleged murderer has confessed to her crime. She accused her stepbrother Khokhar, the victim, of harassing her sexually and forcing her to carry on the relation even after her marriage. She claimed that she did not tell her parents because they would not have trusted her statement. She said later she shared the story with Baqir Shah, a man whose she wanted to marry. Meanwhile, Baqir encouraged her to murder Khokhar and for that she purchased a knife and killed her stepbrother. The police said Baqir Shah was also arrested and the investigation is underway.

