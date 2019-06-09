close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2019

196 held for kite flying last month

National

LAHORE: Lahore police registered 166 cases and arrested 196 persons on charges of kite flying during the last month. City Division police arrested 19 persons. Cantt division rounded up 93 persons. Civil Lines police nabbed 26 persons, Sadr Division police apprehended seven persons and Iqbal Town and Model Town divisions police arrested eight and 43 persons.

