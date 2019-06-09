48,000 persons checked by police in Lahore

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) extended help to 75 people on different roads of the City during the last week. The Dolphin Squad and PRU also checked 104 vehicles, more than 77,000 motorbikes and more than 48,000 persons during the last week. Two cars and 10 motorbikes were impounded and 35 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphins and PRU wings responded to 655 calls received on helpline 15. Both wings arrested two persons for wheelie and seven for kite flying.