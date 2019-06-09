Offices to reopen today after long Eid break

Islamabad: Both locals and people of other cities thronged parks, recreational spots and shopping malls in Islamabad on Sunday, the last day of the long Eidul Fitr holidays, causing massive traffic jams on roads.

Offices will reopen today (Monday) after remaining closed since Tuesday on account of the official Eid break. Long queues of vehicles were seen on IJP Road, Margalla Road, 7th and 9th avenues, and Murree Road. Some people parked the cars, vans, and buses along the roadside kilometres ahead of their destinations, especially Faisal Masjid, Daman-e-Koh and Pir Sohawa, due to traffic mess and covered long distances by foot. Heated exchanges were seen among motorists at some places over wrong parking and minor crashes. Though deployed in large numbers, the cops struggled to regulate the messy traffic. They insisted that the roads were crowded mostly due to the influx of non-locals. The traffic police said things would return to normal on Monday.

In the day, Faisal Masjid, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Shakarparian, Pakistan Monument, Lakeview Park, Margzar Zoo, Play Land, Shahdara, and Centaurus attracted large crowds of people. The restaurants and fast food outlets also reported the huge influx of visitors. Since there were few public transport vehicles on the road, cabbies overcharged commuters. The filling stations reported high sales of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas.