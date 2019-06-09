close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

‘Public welfare mission to be accomplished at all costs’

National

June 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said public welfare is the government’s mission which would be accomplished at all costs.

In a statement in Lahore on Sunday, the CM said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government is heading towards building Naya Pakistan. He said the PTI government has produced such results in a short span of time which the former governments failed to show in five years. He said the government is trying its best to remove the shortcomings and problems created by previous rulers.

