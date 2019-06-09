close
Mon Jun 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 10, 2019

‘Adopt protective measures to avoid heatwave ailments’

National

A
APP
June 10, 2019

Rawalpindi: As the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next week, health experts have suggested the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to adopt protective measures to stay safe from various diseases which are likely to be caused by hot weather.

Dr Haseeb U Rehman, a practitioner at a local private hospital, told this agency that patients suffering from stomach-related ailments such as diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motions visit hospitals more often in summers than other seasons.

He said that the temperature is rising which results in suffering various respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness, often fall sick during the summer days.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system. Stressing upon preventive measures, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Khurram advised to avoid going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10am to 5pm, and if they do, they must take preventive measures such as covering their heads, drinking ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

If they feel their body temperatures rising or any kind of headache, they should find a shade immediately and drink water as headaches are caused when the body is dehydrated, he added. He asked the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. ‘Chaat’, ‘pakoras’, ‘samosas’ and other fried items should be avoided and homemade food should be prioritised.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan