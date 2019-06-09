Blue collar workers unlikely to return as Eid holidays end

Islamabad: The majority of blue collar workers were unlikely to return to their respective work places on Monday in spite of the end of over a week long Eid holidays as majority of them go home on such festive occasions.

Muhammad Ashiq, a building contractor told this agency that his labour force normally returns to work place at least a fortnight after the end of Eid holidays as they want to spend maximum time with their families in the native towns.

He said he has no option but to enjoy holidays as his entire workforce including labourers, masons, plumbers, electricians and even security guards have not yet returned from their native towns.

He has no option but to look after his under construction building by himself. He said his blue collar workers normally do not observe even weekly offs and remain engaged in construction activities till late night.

However, they observe 15 to 20 days extra leaves in addition to routine Eid holidays. Meanwhile, the white collar office goers have started returning to the federal capital after spending over a week long holidays in their native areas on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

All the government, semi-government and private offices would open on Monday. A large number of ‘pardesis’, who came back to the federal capital, were witnessed at different bus stations, railway station, Faizabad, Pirwadhai bus terminals.

The return has created a great deal of rush at bus stations of the twin cities. The work in government offices is unlikely to resume on Monday as majority of the workers normally spend the first day in office while exchanging Eidul Fitr greetings. The routine work is likely to resume from Tuesday.