Faulty sewerage system irks Pindiites

With no outlet for sewage water, some Rawalpindi areas have rivulets for roads. The apparent apathy of the civic authorities has caused immense hardship to the people of Shah Khalid Colony, Tajabad, Fazal Town Phase-I during the whole month of Ramazan and Eid days.

“The overflowing defective drain along the area Service Road in the past few seasons appears to have made the authorities forget that this area needs an outlet for dirty sewerage water. In fact, during rainy season, a number of places on this road still boast of puddles of water,” says Asif Hussain.

“When it pours, there is a deluge-like scene on the Service Road. The main entrances to colonies are virtually cut off. Residents struggle to get in and out of the area,” says Afnan Syed.

“This time, during the gutter over-spill, crossing the Service Road was a real problem as the inundated road caused anguish among residents of this area. At some places, one had to wade through dirty water,” says Naveen Naqvi.

“Area residents complain that the sewerage system is defective and has not been laid down in accordance with technical norms. “As a result, the sewerage system has failed and release of sewerage water through the imperfectly-constructed drain has been a source of trouble, especially for the pedestrians,” says Athar Naqvi.

Tauqeer Abbas says: “Actually, the authorities have constructed sewerage and drainage on earth level in gross violation and alteration of master plan. It causes water stagnation during the rainy season. As per the master plan the sewerage and the drainages should be made underground.”

“The open drains emit foul smell, affect the aesthetic look and cause serious environmental problem as well,” says Raziq Ali.

“When call for help in dealing with an overflowing sewer is made, the team coming for help discovers that the sewer is blocked, causing sewage to back up into the area. Blockages are caused by people misusing the sewer system. And the situation isn’t getting any better,” says Asad Hussain.

Rizwan Syed, a city official says: “Having sewage flooding around your home due to sewers being blocked is one of the most horrible things that can happen to you and we don’t want people to suffer in this way, as it’s entirely preventable, if they develop healthy habits and don’t throw plastic bags with waste material into sewer.”

“The blockage can happen further down the street, so what you do in your home can be causing a problem for your neighbours. It is avoidable, if you’re careful about what you put down your toilet or your sink. So get yourself a bin in the bathroom and use that rather than the toilet,” adds Rizwan.