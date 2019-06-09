ANP to back lawyers

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Sunday his party would back the lawyers and the opposition on the issue of references filed against judges.

He said this while speaking at a big rally at the Farooq-e-Azam Chowk against the price-hike and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government policies.

District president of the party, Bashir Khan Umarzai, General Secretary Farooq Khan, Qasim Ali Khan Muhammadzai and other office-bearers of the nationalist party were present on the occasion.

The ANP chief alleged that the sisters of Prime Minister Imran Khan owned illegal assets worth billions of rupees but the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was silent over the issue.

“The government has silenced the NAB through a video scandal when the latter tried to lay hands on the companions ofthe Kaptaan [Premier Imran Khan]. Just one video clip has silenced the NAB chief which is lamentable,” he added.

The ANP head said the country was facing a governance crisis. “We don’t have four but 12 chief ministers. The Kaptaan has assigned three of his men to chief minister each,” he said while elaborating on his point.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said life has become difficult for the poor and the middle-class people at present because of the wrong policies of the PTI led government.

“The kids of Kaptaan are the British citizens. This is why he has no concern with the poor children of Pakistan. People are fed up with the present situation. Nobody will be able to block the way of a bloody revolution if the situation persisted,” he added.

The ANP chief said taking U-turns was the characteristic of Kaptaan. “He had acknowledged in Waziristan that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s demands were justified. But later took a U-turn and forced the tribal people and the PTM into staging a protest,” he argued.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said the ANP had condemned the use of force by the state institutions in Waziristan and condemned the recent terrorist attack on the army officials there as well. He offered sympathies to the families of the martyred security officials.

The ANP chief said his party would attend the All Parties Conference being convened against the PTI government under the chairmanship of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman but would not be bound by its decisions.

Asfandyar Wali Khan also condemned the killing of three brothers in Umarzai town of the Charsadda district. He demanded an inquiry commission comprising the Peshawar High Court judges to probe the gruesome act and bring to justice the culprits.