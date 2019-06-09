Minor found dead at neighbour’s home not tortured or raped: autopsy report

The initial post-mortem report of a two-year-old girl who was found dead in a drum inside a neighbour’s house in the outskirts of Karachi on Saturday, showed no evidence of torture or sexual assault.

The police obtained the report on Sunday. Police investigators said no evidence of torture or sexual assault was found in the report, which suggested that she died accidentally due to suffocation. However, the police are still waiting for the final post-mortem and chemical examination report.

Commenting on the case, District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said though the initial post-mortem report suggested that the girl was not tortured or sexually assaulted but the police were waiting for the final chemical examination report to ascertain the actual cause of her death.

He added that the family of the deceased girl had also refused to follow any police case and the police investigators were themselves trying to investigate her death. Meanwhile, the police investigators explained that they had so far not arrested anyone, however, they did include in the investigations the owner of the house where the girl was found.

Two-year-old Urwaa, daughter of Rahimullah, was found dumped in a water drum at a neighbour's house in Sharafi Goth, Malir on Saturday evening. During investigations, it was revealed that Rahimullah, his wife and children had gone to Bahria Town for a picnic on Friday night and left Urwaa at home with other relatives.

When they returned, they found the child missing. The family searched everywhere and checked with the neighbours but did not get any clue of her whereabouts, after which they lodged a report at the police station.

It was Saturday evening when the girl was found dumped in a water drum in the neighbour’s house. Police officials said they found the girl in a drum in an unconscious state and she breathed her last when she was shifted to a hospital.

Train kills old woman

An elderly woman was killed by a train in Chanesar Goth. Police said the incident took place when the woman around 70 years old was trying to cross the railway track. Police said the woman’s body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy and then shifted to the morgue, awaiting her heirs.

Man allegedly commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house located in the limits of the Shah Latif police station. His body was shifted to the JPMC for an autopsy and later handed over to his family. Police said the man was identified as Asghar Ali, who had killed himself over unknown reasons.

Residents catch three suspects

Three alleged criminals were caught by the residents of Landhi. Police said the suspects were trying to loot cash and a mobile phone from a man near the fire station. Officials said that a large number of people gathered on the spot after the man raised a hue and cry. The crowd managed to catch all the three suspects and beat them up.

Police said the people had also tried to set the suspects on fire, but they were taken into custody, adding that officials had also resorted to aerial firing to disperse the crowd. The suspects were initially shifted to a hospital in Korangi and then moved to the JPMC. They were identified as Jawad, Rauf and Usman. Police said they have impounded the suspects’ motorcycle and seized their three pistols.

Nine ‘criminals’ arrested

Police arrested two suspected criminals — identified as Naimatullah, son of Azizullah, and Abdul Latif, son of Ali Bakhsh — from the Old Golimar area with two pistols. Police claimed that the suspects were involved in various cases of street crime. Cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under way.

Separately, the Sindh Rangers arrested four suspects during their targeted raids in the Solider Bazaar and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the suspects — identified as Muhammad Ateeq, Ali Faisal, Mohaibullah and Nusratullah — were arrested for robberies and street crime.

Moreover, the Defence police claimed to have solved the case of a robbery committed at a pharmaceutical store by arresting the three men behind it. Police said the robbery was committed on May 22 in DHA Phase-I, and the suspects had made off with Rs10,000 and mobile phones. The three men have been identified as Hassan, Muhammad Rashid and Shahid. Officials also seized from the suspects several kilograms of hashish, a pistol, three snatched phones, Rs7,200 in cash and a motorcycle reported stolen at the Kharadar police station.