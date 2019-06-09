Time to win

During the past few months a number of soldiers and officers have embraced martyrdom. Despite the hectic and valiant efforts of the security forces to comb terrorists out of Waziristan and other areas, little skirmishes are heard which sometimes take many precious lives, denting the peace efforts in the area and causing severe loss to the bereaved families.

It is the duty of the civil society and influential people in these areas to join hands with the security forces. We can win this war only with the golden principle of our great Quaid – Unity, Faith & Discipline.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad