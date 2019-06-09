Building resilience

Balochistan is primarily an arid mountainous region where 93 percent of the area is range land and about 21 million hectares is used for grazing. As such, livestock plays a significant contribution to the household and food security needs of the communities. Agriculture accounts for two-thirds of Balochistan's economic output and employs 60 percent of its 13 million population, but frequent drought and poor water management put the sector and those relying on it at high risk. Poverty rate in the province is almost double the national average. About two million people and 3.4 million livestock have been severely affected by the drought.

It is heartening that Australia is willing to provide its technical knowledge and support to Pakistan in drought mitigation and water conservation, especially in Balochistan and parts of interior Sindh. The Australian high commissioner to Pakistan has expressed its desire to exchange knowledge and experience, and expand cooperation between the two countries for long-term sustainable partnership during a visit to the NDMA recently. In view of the above, there is a strong need for sustainable intervention for a long period to build resilience and mitigate vulnerabilities of drought rather than focusing on short-term relief and rehabilitation efforts. Also, community involvement is vital for disaster management which could be ensured through strengthening district management authorities.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar