Nightmare in Kashmir

Whenever we hear the word Kashmir we imagine beautiful valleys, mountains, snowfall, rivers, greenery and the extraordinary culture and tradition of Kashmir. But, painfully, this earthy heaven has been no less than hell for about seven decades. In the Indian-held Kashmir, killing continues with no apparent sign of abating. Unspeakable atrocities, human rights abuses, torture, rape and extrajudicial killings are rampant in the nightmare that the place has become. No home is safe from being targeted by Indian troops. A couple of days ago two more teenagers fell victim to the inhumanity of the Indian armed forces.

As human beings let us all come together to raise a collective voice on behalf of the Kashmiri victims and make the international community take notice the brutal state of affairs in the IHK.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi