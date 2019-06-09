Exports vs revenue

Export growth or revenue growth – this is the choice facing Prime Minister Imran Khan after Pakistan’s exporters made their unhappiness known over the proposed withdrawal of sales tax exemptions for the sector. Representatives from the five major export sectors have made it clear to the government that it cannot have both. One can question whether exporters are merely acting as a good lobby, which represents its own interests no matter what. Perhaps the removal of sales tax exemptions on the sectors, imposed by former finance minister Ishaq Dar in the face of falling exports, was the wrong strategy. Perhaps it is true that the measure has not had the desired impact in terms of export growth and must be reversed. But at least one thing is clear: the decision to withdraw tax exemptions on the export sector will, at a bare minimum, lead to a stagnation of exports. The government will try to argue that depreciation of the currency might mean that demand for Pakistani products is going to increase in the international market. This might be true, but the absence of excess manufacturing capacity, coupled with international buyers asking exporters to reduce the dollar rates for their products might lead to a situation where the same volume of exports produces less foreign exchange for Pakistan.

The previous government was clear that increasing exports took priority over revenue in the face of the widening trade and current account deficit. It should go unsaid that the move failed badly, since the government had no plan to reduce the rising import bill. The current government seems to believe that it can have the best of both worlds. There are ways to make this possible, but the current path is not the right one. Instead of imposing a sales tax on imports, the obvious solution would be to tax the profits of exporters. The failures of Pakistan’s tax machinery tragically continue to bite. The trouble is that there is a strong case for arguing that the issue of the current account deficit is far more serious than the issue of revenue. The government has had to run from pillar to post to arrange foreign exchange to ensure Pakistan does not suffer from a balance of payments crisis. In such a precarious climate, any decision that threatens the export sector needs to be thought through carefully. The issue is not that the export sector should not be taxed, but that taxation should be on profits rather than sales. It was argued that the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee was necessary to increase exports and decrease imports – but it would appear that the imperative of revenue might leave us in a place where we have suffered so much economic pain for nothing. Word now is that exporters are resigned to their fate and are clutching on straws, asking for a decrease in GST from 17 percent to 7 percent and the prompt payment of tax rebates. They are warning that exports could fall by as much as $3 billion. The government will have to decide whether it is worth it.