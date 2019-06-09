Peace overtures

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi calling for peace adds to the flurry of communication from Islamabad seeking dialogue with India which can translate into regional peace and stability. The latest communication marks the third time in two weeks that Pakistan has made an offer to discuss contentious issues including Kashmir and terrorism. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also written to the new Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, congratulating him on assuming office.

Pakistan’s latest efforts come soon after the swearing in of the Indian prime minister, an event to which all India’s neighbours were invited with the exception of Pakistan. It is unfortunate that New Delhi does not appear to recognise the urgent need for peace. In February this year, soon after a suicide bombing killed 40 security personnel in Pulwama, India and Pakistan had entered into a war-like situation involving aerial exchanges with airforce planes and a close down of airspace. There has been some return to normalcy in recent weeks with airspace partially opening up, but problems remain in place with the hostility towards Pakistan in particular and Muslims, including Indian Muslims in general seen since the BJP’s victory suggesting that the situation would flare out of control quickly. The extremely aggressive attitude adopted by Modi during his past five years in power brought the two countries very close to war. There is a real risk that a continuation of these policies could result in hostilities which cannot be contained. For these reasons, it is vital that efforts towards opening up the rational route of talks be initiated as soon as possible. The leaders of the two countries will not be meeting on the sidelines of the conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation due to take place in Bishkek in a few days. But certainly there need to be some efforts towards resuming the interrupted process of bilateral talks so that a summit meeting in the future is made possible.

No matter what hawks may say and what the rhetoric may be, war is simply not an option for either India or Pakistan. There is far too much at stake, given the countries’ own nuclear arsenal. There is also the future of billions of people tied in to decisions made by leaders. Only peace and a negotiated settlement to the many issues they confront can provide these people with the stability they require for progress and development. The issue of Kashmir lies at the heart of these problems. At one time or the other, it will have to be broached and as Pakistan has consistently suggested, the process towards this should begin as quickly as possible.