100 firefighters battle fire at London block of flats

LONDON: Around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines were fighting a blaze in Barking, east London on Sunday.

The fire, which has engulfed the first to sixth floors of a block of flats at De Pass Gardens, had forced evacuations from the building. Roads were closed off to the public as emergency services continued their work to put out the fire.

Firefighters were called at 3.31pm and were still at the scene when the story was filed. Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, East Ham and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.32pm today to a fire in De Pass Gardens, in Barking. We sent two ambulance crews, two solo responders and our Hazardous Area Response Team. We have a tactical commander and our command support vehicle at the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance. There are no reports of any injuries at the moment.”

Station manager Andy Maloney said at the scene: “Crews are continuing to work really hard to put the fire out. Any residents who are affected by the fire are advised to go to the rest centre at Thames View Community Centre on Bastable Road. Transport is available from De Pass Gardens to take people there.”