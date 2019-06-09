Morgan grateful for Roy’s ‘luxury’ runs

CARDIFF: England captain Eoin Morgan said Jason Roy was a “luxury” after the opener’s latest big hundred helped England thrash Bangladesh by 106 runs as the hosts got their World Cup campaign back on course.

Roy’s 153 — his third one-day international score of 150 or more in nine hundreds — took England to an imposing 386 for six in Cardiff on Saturday. It was just the start the World Cup favourites, top of the one-day international rankings, needed after a surprise 14-run loss to Pakistan last time out.

“It’s a luxury,” said Morgan after England made it two wins from three ahead of their match against the West Indies in Southampton on Friday. “People in general, talk about scoring hundreds. He’s an exception to the rule. He just goes on and get big scores. The rate he can get them at is so difficult to defend. He scores all the way around the ground, he takes really good bowlers down, he hits good balls for boundaries.

“He’s great to have in the side. One of his biggest strengths at the moment is his temperament, compared to the start of his international cricket to right now, I think there is a considerable difference.”

Roy has yet to play in a Test match but Morgan insisted: “I’ve said this before: I do think he could play Test cricket at some stage. “I think he has every attribute to be a Test cricketer.”