India beat Australia as champions suffer first loss of World Cup

LONDON: India beat Australia by 36 runs at the Oval on Sunday as the reigning champions suffered their first defeat of the 2019 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan’s 117 was the cornerstone of India’s imposing total of 352 for five which also featured major contributions from captain Virat Kohli (82) and Rohit Sharma (57). Australia then struggled to keep up with the required rate in the face of tight bowling despite fifties from David Warner, Steve Smith and Alex Carey. Victory saw India make it two wins from two following their defeat of South Africa, with Australia now two from three after wins over Afghanistan and the West Indies.