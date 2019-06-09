Sadiq leads Eid celebrations in Trafalgar Square

LONDON: The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined thousands of Londoners and visitors to the capital for the annual Eid Festival celebrations in Trafalgar Square.

The Eid Festival was held on the Square for the 14th time on Saturday as Londoners and guests of all ages, backgrounds, faiths and communities celebrated Eidul Fitr and marked the end of Ramadan. Most of the attendees were London-based Muslims but Muslims from outside also thronged the famous square.

The Mayor was joined on stage by the award-winning Hollywood actor, rapper and activist Riz Ahmed. The international programme was hosted by journalist and broadcaster Myriam Francois-Cerrah and actor and comedian Abdullah Afzal. The festival featured music and performances from American singer Alman Nusrat, West African-European contemporary artists Koroleko Band as well as Indonesian dance group Lila Bhawa.

The London mayor said: “I’m delighted to have again joined with Londoners of all backgrounds to celebrate the close of Ramadan. Eid is a time for celebration and I’m so proud that Londoners can come together in the iconic surroundings of Trafalgar Square to embrace the breadth and diversity of Muslim culture. It’s a perfect illustration of the spirit of unity and inclusion of our city, and shows the world that London is open to all.” Aamer

Naeem, CEO of Penny Appeal said: “Penny Appeal is a confidently Muslim and comfortably British organisation and Eid at Trafalgar Square is a perfect example of how that identity can be celebrated by all people. It is a pleasure to be working with the Mayor’s office serving those in need in London, nationally and in 30 countries around the world.”