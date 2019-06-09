Rights bodies form umbrella coalition on Kashmir dispute

LONDON: Various human rights organisations have banded together to form an umbrella coalition to help resolve the Kashmir dispute and aid the Kashmiri people to gain their right of self-determination.

According to a press release, the International Human Rights Association of America Minorities (IHRAAM), South Asia Centre For Peace and Human Rights (SACFPHR), International Muslim Women Union (IMWU), International Commission for Human Rights (ICHR), Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen (KTK) and Kashmir Youth Assembly (KYA) met in London earlier this week and agreed to launch an umbrella coalition organisation — the Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC).

A spokesperson of OKC described the vision and mission of the organisation in the following terms: OKC serves as an umbrella coalition organisation to facilitate and coordinate all the work and the efforts of civil society and human rights organisations to gain access to international law and its enforcement mechanism to implementing the United Nations Resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

OKC is committed to promoting and projecting Kashmiris’ human rights and their right to self-determination; it pledges to creating public awareness throughout by engaging in organisation to organisation (including people to people) contact; it shall promote solidarity and increase cooperation among its member organisations; and its is the collective voice of its member organisations and works to safeguard and protect the interests of Kashmir in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony.

OKC has already begun its diplomatic work and its first initiative is to welcome and receive the newly elected European Parliament members. The spokesperson added the civil society and non-governmental organisations, which share similar vision and mission, are welcome to be part of the OKC.