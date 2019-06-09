‘Leeway for PM Imran ends’ as Shahbaz returns

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Sunday after a nearly two-month London sojourn as his party declared the “days of ease” for Prime Minister Imran Khan “are numbered”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, who spent seven weeks abroad for medical treatment was cleared for travel by his doctors, Geo News reported. The PML-N leader landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport where he was greeted by a large number of party leaders and workers.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s days of ease are numbered as Shahbaz Sharif has returned,” said party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb.Shahbaz’s return was unexpected, as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been characterising his departure as him evading accountability references. He was arrested in the Ashiana Housing scam case in October last year, and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court.

He left for London in April to visit his grandchildren and to undergo a medical check-up, following which doctors advised him not to travel. His return is notable as it comes ahead of the PTI’s budget presentation tomorrow (Tuesday) and as opposition parties gear up for anti-government protests. The PML-N has insisted the references are politically motivated.

Aurangzeb said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan can no longer fool the people with a fake narrative.” She praised Shahbaz as a person who serves the country and “the public loves him”. “Imran Khan will have to answer to Shahbaz Sharif about his incompetence.”

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the government’s “entire functioning is based on lies and it is propagating politics of hatred and arrogance”. Fellow PML-N leader and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said: “Politics should not be played on Shahbaz Sharif’s health and he can again go abroad due to health-related issues.”

While departing from London a day earlier, Shahbaz vowed to take legal action “against the ones spreading baseless news” regarding his return to Pakistan. Speaking to reporters at Heathrow, the PML-N president said the government had chosen the path of “cruelty and injustice”, adding all decisions pertaining to a future strategy would be “made through consultation with opposition parties”.

Shahbaz said consultation would be held with opposition parties during a session of the National Assembly today (Monday). He added he was “ready to face every action taken against him by the government”.

Speaking about Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N president said his brother had a medical history and undergone surgeries as well. He accused the PTI of adopting a “cold attitude” towards his brother, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan.

On the eve of Shahbaz’s arrival, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said Shahbaz Sharif “turned two weeks relief given by the court into two months holiday”.

In a series of tweets, Dr Awan expressed hope the opposition leader would face the cases against him. “I hope Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will face cases and appear before the court regularly after his return from London.”

She added: “Shahbaz Sharif had been seen moving about briskly on the streets of London and it did not appear he had any health issue. I hope that now he will not go abroad and attend the courts regularly.”