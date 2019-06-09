PTI says its first budget will be ‘people-friendly’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s highly-anticipated first federal budget will be “austerity-oriented and people-friendly”.

The budget, which will be presented tomorrow (Tuesday), is to consider “uplifting the underprivileged” its top priority, said Firdous, who briefed reporters next to SAPM on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on Sunday. Her press conference followed a high-level pre-budget meeting at Banigala which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the budget, efforts would be made to put minimum burden on the common man, she added. It will be the government’s first budget that has been prepared by engaging an economic team and keeping in view national requirements, she said. “The country needs a sustainable economy that will take care of everybody,” she added.

Firdous rejected media reports about the upcoming budget, terming them “misleading and contrary to facts”. The Prime Minister, Firdous said, time and again assessed and evaluated the budget documents and gave top-most priority to ensuring the well being of the “weaker segments of society”. In this regard, she said, the Premier was likely to share the government’s priorities with the nation and media soon. The SAPM said this budget would be PTI government’s “long-term roadmap and way forward to achieve the next five-year targets, which would also be reflective of its manifesto”.

Dr Firdous said the country was passing through a difficult economic situation and facing a number of challenges on the financial front, adding all government departments, ministries and divisions should curtail their unnecessary expenditures.

Accordingly, she said, the country’s armed forces had set a trend by deciding its officers would not get an annual increase in salaries and other perks, rather, the amount would be spent for development of the recently merged tribal areas and backward areas of Balochistan.

She said the government and Prime Minister were not oblivious of defence needs of the armed forces. The SAPM said the Prime Minister had recently passed necessary directives to the governor and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that amount saved from the armed forces’ voluntary budget freeze should be spent on uplift of the merged tribal areas.

She said the amount would also be spent to provide quality education, better health facilities, improved infrastructure and overall capacity building of institutions in the backward areas of Balochistan.

Firdous said the Prime Minister also directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to make the peace-loving and patriotic tribesmen part of national development as they rendered sacrifices for the restoration of peace and stood with the armed forces in troubled areas.

She warned those who were hatching conspiracies and disrupting peace would not be spared and brought to book. She paid tribute to the armed forces, who she called them “national heroes” for defending every inch of the motherland and sacrificing their lives while purging the country of terrorists. “Unmatched sacrifices rendered by the security forces would not go waste,” she added.

The SAPM strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in North Waziristan in which three army officers and a soldier embraced martyrdom.