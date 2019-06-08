Nigerian court overturns ban on opposition TV, radio stations

LAGOS: A Nigerian radio and television station owned by an opposition politician resumed broadcasting Saturday after a court order temporarily overturned a ban imposed for alleged "inflammatory" content and unpaid licence fees.

The Federal High Court in the capital Abuja on Friday said African Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM radio should be allowed to operate until a ruling on their legal challenge to the ban. The National Broadcasting Commission said it had suspended the licence of the Daar Communications Plc, the owners of the two outfits, for breaching broadcast rules, not paying licence fees and "inflammatory, divisive, inciting broadcasts and media propaganda against the government."

Daar Communications is owned by business tycoon Raymond Dokpesi, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party. Dokpesi said the ban was politically motivated and was ordered by the presidency and had warned that a "media and press clampdown is in the offing."