Pakistan, China discuss border issues

BEIJING: Heads of border services of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) including from Pakistan, China held their 7th meeting in Tashkent, reports Chinese media on Saturday.

Representatives from the border services and executive committee of the SCO's Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure attended the meeting.

Participants exchanged views on border issues between SCO member states at the meeting chaired by Russia, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

They also discussed views on countering new challenges and threats. The vowed to develop cooperative partnership on border's related issue, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese President Xi Jinping said that his country will strengthen cooperation at the level of SCO for mutual cooperation for overcoming the issues like terrorism. In an interview with the Russian media, he said the SCO cooperation is a successful example of the commitment of both China and other member countries to forging a new type of international relations and a good platform for such efforts. "In the 18 years since the SCO's inception, they have maintained close coordination and collaboration. As a result, the organization has kept growing and made important contribution to peace, stability, development and prosperity in our region," he said.