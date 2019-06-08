Dhoni’s action also violation of IOC Charter

ISLAMABAD: The efforts of MS Dhoni and Board of Control for Cricket in India to get political millage out of sports is also a violation of the International Olympic Committee Charter.

The International Cricket Council has ordered BCCI to remove the military insignia on Dhoni’s wicketkeeping gloves for India’s game against Australia on Sunday (today) and the rest of the 2019 World Cup.

The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on a wicketkeeper’s gloves.

Such a display of logo is also against the IOC Charter that bars member countries and its athletes from displaying any action that is against the spirit of the game and is aimed at individual or political projection.

With the ICC making efforts to get cricket included in future Olympics, such an action needed to be nipped in the bud.

“Dhoni’s action has the potential to tempt others to take such unsporting measures, thus starting another competition that has nothing to do with cricket. The ICC has very rightly barred the player from making such a move,” a former Test cricketer said.

“I think the BCCI should have realized that before allowing their keeper to use these gloves.”

He said such an action in cricket or any other sport could also draw the IOC’s wrath.

The IOC recently warned India against any discrimination and getting political millage through sports. The Indian Olympic Association last year laid out an ambitious roadmap to host the Youth Olympics in 2026, the Asian Games in 2030 and the Summer Olympics for the first time in 2032. This plan can only be possible if India abides by the rules and regulations laid down by the IOC.